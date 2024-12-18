Direct sales by farmers hit Labasa middlemen

Middlemen in Labasa are struggling during this festive season, with many farmers choosing to sell their produce directly to market vendors instead.

Prominent middleman Fong Toy says they are struggling to make ends meet during what is supposed to be the most lucrative time of the year—the festive season.

Toy says that some farmers are earning up to one thousand dollars per week from their produce.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that the current reality is that middlemen are experiencing a decline in earnings during this festive season.

“Everybody needs money, and competing with the farmers is really tough because there’s the price we are buying and there’s the price they are selling in the market. For example, if we buy one melon for $5 and we have to sell that for $7 to $8 while farmers are selling that for $5 and $4. So the competition is there, and it’s tough.”

With Christmas and New Year celebrations just a week away, the Labasa market is expecting an increased supply of farm produce, including dalo, vegetables, and kava, as more community gatherings take place.