Dignity and well-being of elderly is vital

The increasing frequency of disasters and the impacts of climate change is affecting our most vulnerable members of the society, the elderly citizens.

While officiating the Aged and Care Work Roundtable discussion, Department of Social Welfare Director Veremo Muria emphasized the importance of protecting the voices, well-being, and dignity of our elderly population.

The Social Welfare Director highlights that discussions should be solution-oriented.

“To facilitate discussions and generate recommendations that will enhance the well-being and rights of older individuals. Last but not least, to raise awareness about the vital role of care providers and advocate for necessary support and recognition of their contribution to our economy.”

Muria states that the government has been proactive in addressing the needs of our elderly population through various initiatives and programs, including social protection programs, health care services, and community-based support systems.

Fiji Council of Social Service Executive Director Vani Catanasiga states that the roundtable discussion aims to highlight not only the situation of older citizens in our country but also to understand the situation of care providers.

“In doing so, we hope to elevate the need for addressing the issues of the elderly and care providers more urgently and ensure that support for the elderly and care providers is prioritized in government.”

The culmination of today’s roundtable will be an outcome statement comprising key recommendations that will guide future actions and policies, ensuring that they are rooted in the realities and needs of our elderly and their caregivers.