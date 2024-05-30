Digital Strategy to innovation resilience

Fiji’s National Digital Strategy should reflect the aspirations of the people and be innovative enough to adapt to future challenges.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica made the comments during the closing of the three-day Digital Strategy Validation Workshop in Suva.

Kamikamica says the workshop aimed to ensure that the national digital strategy reflects and provides an enabling environment to empower communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over the past three days, we have engaged in insightful discussions, shared diverse perspectives, and worked collaboratively to ensure that the final National Digital Strategy reflects our collective aspirations for a digitally inclusive and progressive economy.”

Kamikamica adds that in addition to the national digital strategy, the government is also working on the development of the National E-Commerce Strategy.

The minister reminded the various agencies present at the workshop to share their experiences to harness the full potential of digital technologies.