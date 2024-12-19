Digicel Fiji presents CSR grants to empower communities

Three communities are set to benefit from innovative and life-changing projects following the announcement of grant recipients in Digicel Fiji’s 16th-anniversary Community Social Responsibility initiative.

Each project, located in the Northern, Central, and Western regions, has been awarded $16,000 to address local challenges and support sustainable development.

The chosen projects include solar-powered energy systems for Mokani Village in Tailevu, a resource centre for the Nadroga/Navosa region, and solar streetlights for Karoko Village in Cakaudrove.

These initiatives aim to create tangible improvements in safety, livelihoods, and economic opportunities.

Digicel Pacific Regional HUB Markets CEO, Shally Jannif, says that Digicel Fiji is excited to support community-driven projects that empower local people and contribute to sustainable development.

Janif says that through this initiative, they are giving back to communities and investing in projects that will create lasting benefits for all Fijians.