Deuba farmers receive farm implements

Three cooperatives from the district of Deuba in Serua have received brand new farming implements from the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka.

These include Tokatoka Nakubu Cooperative, Tokatoka Naiverevere Cooperative Ltd, and Yavusa Deuba Cooperative Society.

Funded under the Ministry’s Rural Outer Island Development Programme at a cost of more than $30, 0000 these implements will boost farming activities in the area.

The project also aims to address social needs in the community while ensuring economic development.