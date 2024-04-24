Descent work essential for prosperity says President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says decent work is essential for prosperity and the development of the Pacific.

Ratu Wiliame delivered this message at the joint ILO-PIF Tripartite High-Level Dialogue underway in Suva.

The President says that in solidarity, we can create a world where every worker is valued, every voice is heard, and every individual can strive for a life of dignity and fulfillment.

“The tri-partite empowers stakeholders to address issues such as decent wages, safe working conditions, social protection, gender equality, and employment growth, especially in challenging times amidst multiple crises on the international front that continue to impact our small island countries.”

Meanwhile, International Labour Organization Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Chihoko-Asada Miyakawa, says the challenges and opportunities facing the Pacific demand a coordinated and inclusive approach.

Miyakawa says that by bringing together governments, employers, and workers’ organizations, we can foster consensus-building and ensure that policies are grounded in the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders.

More than 60 delegates are taking part, including seven ministers representing governments, workers’, and employers’ organizations from 13 countries.

They are joined by representatives of non-ILO member states, civil society, UN agencies, and international organizations.

The dialogue will conclude on Friday.