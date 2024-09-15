Deputy PM warns of drug surge in schools

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has expressed deep concern over the rising number of drug cases in schools and among Fiji’s youth.

He has again called on the urgent need to stop the spread of hard drugs.

Speaking at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Fiji, Prof Prasad highlighted the critical role that faith-based organizations, such as ISKCON, can play in the fight against drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

He is calling for a unified effort in addressing the problem, stressing the importance of peace, harmony and service to the community.

Looking forward, Prof Prasad shared that Fiji’s National Development Plan for 2025-2029, along with Vision 2050 will be launched on Tuesday.

Prof Prasad acknowledged ISKCON’s significant contribution to Fiji’s social and spiritual development.

He praised the organization’s sattvic lifestyle and commitment to living a life of goodness, which he believes is guiding Fiji toward a more enlightened future.

He commended the organization’s focus on self-purification, austere living and spiritual growth as an inspiring example for others seeking a higher purpose in life.

The Minister also recognized the long-lasting impact of ISKCON’s work, noting how the group has touched the lives of many by promoting spiritual growth, unity, peace, and compassion within the community

Prof Prasad says that the ISKCON’s mission to spread spiritual knowledge, promote communal worship and foster congregational chanting has resonated with people from various backgrounds.

In a world often divided by conflict, he states that the message of unity, peace, and self-awareness remains important for promoting societal harmony.