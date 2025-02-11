Deputy PM champions press independence

Mainstream media follows strict legal and ethical rules, unlike social media platforms, creating an unbalanced media landscape.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this key message in his opening address at the annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference, which took place this morning at the Suva Civic Centre.

He raised concerns about the future of journalism, press freedom and the role of government in fostering an independent and responsible media landscape.

Prof Prasad states that the government, which is currently engaged in a public consultation on freedom of information laws, is committed to protecting press freedom, a stark contrast to the restrictive policies of the previous administration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Suppressing the media stifles debate, blocks progress and weakens democratic institutions.

He also highlighted that Fiji’s past ranking as the lowest among Pacific countries in media freedom, as reported by Reporters Without Borders, serves as a reminder of the dangers of state interference in journalism.

“A free, fair and unregulated media is absolutely vital for true and genuine democracy and to amplify the voices of not only government but also the opposition without fear. Many young people in this country today, who grew up in the culture of the 2006 coup and its aftermath, still believe that asking questions can lead you into trouble.”

Prof Prasad insists that this chapter is closed and press freedom will be safeguarded.

Emphasizing the importance of an independent press, he assures that no new laws will be introduced to curtail media freedom.

Citing Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he reaffirms that freedom of expression is a fundamental right that must be upheld.

He reiterated that free and fair media should amplify the voices of government and opposition without fear of retribution or interference.

The lingering effects of past restrictions, however, continue to shape public attitudes.

This culture of caution, Prof Prasad said combined with a decline in critical thinking among the next generation, presents challenges for Fiji’s democratic development.

Without developing a culture of inquiry, he believes that Fiji will struggle to address pressing national issues, modernize governance, and ensure accountability from those in power.

The evolving media landscape adds another layer of complexity.

Traditional media organizations are losing audiences to social media platforms, which offer cheaper and more accessible alternatives but operate with minimal accountability.

Bloggers and self-proclaimed activists publish unchecked content without facing the legal and ethical responsibilities that traditional media must uphold.

This imbalance has contributed to the rise of misinformation and state-sponsored disinformation campaigns designed to destabilize democratic societies.

As artificial intelligence and digital manipulation become more sophisticated, governments worldwide are grappling with the challenge of regulating online information.

The Pacific region is not immune to these threats, and Fiji is increasingly becoming a strategic target in global geopolitical power plays.

In response, Prof Prasad suggests that public service broadcasting should play a greater role in ensuring the availability of accurate and reliable information.

The government has allocated $10.4 million for public service broadcasting to address this imbalance.

Unlike previous administrations, where public funds were allegedly used for political propaganda, Prof Prasad said there was a need for stronger oversight to prevent such abuses.

Development partners are encouraged to support public service broadcasting initiatives to strengthen independent journalism and ensure citizens have access to credible information.

Beyond funding, strengthening media training is crucial. Research into Fiji’s media landscape will help improve journalism practices and equip reporters to navigate the evolving information environment.

Prof Prasad stresses that newsroom routines and tight deadlines should not overshadow the importance of continued learning and professional development.

As Fiji moves forward, the role of media in disaster response, resilience, and public awareness remains critical.

Free and independent journalism, protected rather than controlled by the state, is not just a democratic ideal, it can be the difference between life and death in times of crisis.

Prof Prasad states that ensuring the media remains a pillar of accountability, transparency and public service is key to navigating the challenges of an evolving information landscape.

