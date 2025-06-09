Dentists urged to detect HIV early and save lives

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Oral health professionals play a crucial role in infection prevention and early detection of HIV and AIDS, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa said.

Speaking at the Fiji Oral Health Association Annual Conference in Nadi, Ravunawa pointed out the rising incidence of oral cancer in Fiji and the need for early detection, regular screening and stronger referral systems.

He said early recognition of warning signs such as lesions, ulcers, or other suspicious changes can save lives.

“We must remain vigilant and uphold strict standards of sterilization, cross-infection control, and universal precautions, not just for safety, but as part of our professional responsibility.”

Ravunawa urged dentists and oral health practitioners to remain vigilant and uphold strict standards of sterilization, cross-infection control and universal precautions.

He states this is part of their professional responsibility.

He stressed the importance of a holistic approach to oral health that considers social, psychological and systemic factors affecting patient wellbeing.

Ravunawa said professionals must treat patients as whole individuals, not just focus on dental conditions.

