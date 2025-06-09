Defibrillators and surgical kits boost Moala clinics

Health services in Moala, Lau have received a major boost with the arrival of new medical supplies.

The delivery follows years of advocacy by the district’s Council of Social Services.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga states the push for better healthcare in Moala has paid off through strong local leadership.

She said the inclusion of medical services in the district’s 2024–2025 budget proposal shows how community voices can drive real change.

“These are only boxes that we are using for displays, there’s a lot of other supplies that are in our other room including beds to help with medical services in Moala. The Fiji Fale which is our DRR mechanism, Fale stands for facility aiding locally led engagements is proud to facilitate the handover of these supplies to the Moala DCOSS today.”

Catanasiga also points out that the partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when communities take charge and work closely with regional and international partners.

Moala DCOSS representative Usaia Moli states around 30 boxes of equipment have been received, including 10 defibrillators, first aid kits and mini surgical tools.

“You’ll see a lot of mini surgical kits (that are here. They perform this mini surgical almost every week because of cuts and bruises from those in the communities and also we are now into the festive seasons where a lot of circumcision is going to happen for our kids and this is timely.”

Moli adds that the new defibrillators will help save lives after several cardiac emergencies were reported last year. Schools in Moala will also benefit, with first aid kits distributed to all seven primary schools and one secondary school.

He thanked Save Our Supplies Australia, the Diversity Network of Australia, PIANGO, FCOSS and the Ministry of Health for helping make the initiative possible.

Moli adds that the partnership shows the power of teamwork and hopes it sets a new direction for supporting remote island communities.

