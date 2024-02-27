Defence Club fully engulfed

The Defence Club, which has hosted a few high-level events is now fully engulfed with fire fighters trying to contain the blaze.

Police has confirmed that initial reports suggest the blaze started around 8am, but further investigation will determine more.

On the ground, Police and fire fighters are present with public being urged to keep a distance from the blaze, which is also causing traffic congestion.

Article continues after advertisement

The surrounding properties include Bidesi Flats, and the Southern Cross hotel, which have so far not been affected.

The club was established in 1915 by a group of European men preparing for the First World War.

Earlier meetings were held at Gregory House with current site constructed to take advantage of a growing interest from European Defence personnel.

The club was very selective in regard to membership with Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna being the first Fijian to become a member.

He was later followed by Ratu Sir George Cakobau and Ratu Edward Cakobau who also served as President of the Defence Club.

Other prominent members over the years include Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and Fiji’s current President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

The DC as it’s affectionally known also has senior politicians, bankers, business professionals, lawyers, and military officers as part of its membership.

Also, the club has a squash court and renowned to have hosted many snooker and billiards tournaments.