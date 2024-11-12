Defence argues that $20k bail for meth bust suspects excessive

The Defence lawyer for Justin Ho and Louie Logaivau, two men charged in connection with the massive $2 billion methamphetamine bust in Nadi, have argued that the $20,000 cash bail set for their clients is excessive and discriminatory.

Appearing at the Lautoka High Court under instructions from lead counsel Iqbal Khan, lawyer Samuela Heritage, told the court that the high bail amount was unfair, especially when compared to the much lower cash bail bonds set for other individuals charged in the same case.

Heritage noted that some co-defendants had been granted bail amounts of less than $5,000, while others were not required to pay bail at all.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition to seeking a reduction in the bail, Heritage proposed several strict bail conditions that could be imposed if the court agreed to release Ho and Logaivau on bail.

These conditions included allowing the men to live with their sureties, restricting them to the areas of Lautoka or Nadi, and imposing a stop-departure order to prevent them from leaving the country.

Heritage also suggested that they report to the police station for mandatory checks.

The defence further emphasized that both men’s passports had already been confiscated by authorities, which they argued would reduce any flight risk.

Also arguing his bail is third accused, Jale Aukera.

The prosecution was given seven days to respond to the defence’s application, and the hearing is set to continue next Tuesday.