Decked Out Fiji joins the fight against cancer

Decked Out Fiji Group has joined the fight against cancer, as it has committed to donate three percent of its total sales to the Fiji Cancer Society.

The donation includes sales from its subsidiaries; Decked Out Apparel, Tripple 3 and Finest Liquor which is their initiative for Pinktober and Movember.

General Manager Sales and Marketing Abdul Shameer says they understand the importance of the assistance that will support the services offered for people battling with cancer.

He says as cancer touches a lot of people, from the patients to their friends and families – each story is a reminder of the strength required to fight the disease.

Shameer encourages its customers to extend their support towards their initiative which is for a worthy cause, the fight against cancer in Fiji.

Decked Out Fiji’s campaign will run throughout October and November