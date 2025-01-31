Decisive action taken to remove derelict vessels

The ongoing removal of floating derelict vessels from Suva Harbour has gained momentum, with the Marine Environment Joint Committee leading decisive efforts to clean up the waters.

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the committee is committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability and safety of the Harbour.

As of 2023, there were 44 floating derelict ships within the Suva Harbour, posing environmental hazards and navigational risks.

Through ongoing efforts, this number has now been reduced to 29.

Ro Filipe says of the vessels removed, eight were scuttled at the owner’s cost, four were resold, and two were scrapped.

“FPCL is also preparing 29 removal orders, which are expected to be issued by 7 February 2025. These are the legal processes that need to be completed under the Seaport Management Act 2005, where vessel owners are responsible for removing derelict vessels.”

Ro Filipe adds that further progress is being made with the confirmed removal of two additional vessels—MV Sea Rakino and MV Sea Will.

Meanwhile, another vessel, Zhong Da 2, is scheduled for scuttling next week.

He is urging ship owners to comply with removal orders and take responsibility for their vessels to avoid further pollution and hazards.