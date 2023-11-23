Decision on new e-ticketing system expected next year

A decision regarding the new bus electronic ticketing system is anticipated in the second quarter of next year.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Ministry of Transport, the Fiji Bus Operators Association, the Land Transport Authority, and other stakeholders are working on the initiative.

He says a committee, together with the stakeholders, will work out the best solution and make recommendations to the steering committee within the government, following which the Fiji Bus Operators Association will make the final decision.

The minister says the new system will have new features, including better connectivity and considering more than one mode of payment.

Kamikamica says they are looking into EFTPOS and QR code payments.

He says the lifespan has been extended until June next year, and they are trying to work out a solution quickly.

The initiative aims to replace the current e-ticketing system, which was launched in October 2017 and is nearing its lifespan.

A tender, accompanied by Terms of Reference, was advertised on November 11th and is set to close on December 1st.

Minister Kamikamica further disclosed plans to extend the electronic ticketing system beyond buses, considering its implementation for taxis, minivans, and even shipping.

He says this expansion aligns with the overarching goal of promoting transparency across all modes of public transportation.

Kamikamica also says that the new system will exclude cash payments, highlighting a shift towards digital and contactless transactions.