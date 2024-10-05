Deal sealed to establish USAID Pacific Office in Suva

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka and the United States Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour have signed a Bilateral Framework Agreement, that establishes the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Pacific Regional Office in Suva.

Yesterday’s signing signifies a new chapter in Fiji and U.S. relations, advancing their shared goals in promoting sustainability, peace and security.

It outlines the status of the USAID Office, including personnel and Fiji as the host.

When operational, USAID Office in Suva will elevate engagements in socioeconomic development, shoring up Fiji’s stewardship role as the regional hub.

Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to the positive work that will be carried out by the USAID Office in improving the livelihood of communities in Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

He states the collaboration represents Fiji’s commitment to work cooperatively with the development partners to advance sovereignty, security and prosperity goals.

Rabuka stresses that the timing of the USAID’s Office establishment is important, coinciding with Fiji’s scaling up of its diplomatic engagements as underlined in the Foreign Policy White Paper.

The Agreement he says illuminates opportunities and provides support for the goals of Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025-2029.

US Ambassador Damour thanked the Government for its partnership in undertaking such important initiatives that will positively impact the lives of the Pacific peoples.

Damour says during her time as Ambassador to Fiji, she has learned that “there is no greater way to strengthen partnerships and connections in the Blue Pacific than face to face engagement, and over a year ago, they took a major leap towards honouring the Pacific Way by establishing USAID’s Pacific Island Mission right here in Suva.

She says the signing of the Bilateral Framework Agreement furthers that momentum, enabling the United States to work closely alongside our Pacific partners and achieve the ambitions goals set forth in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Agreement signing follows the soft launch of the cooperation in August last year during the USAID Administrator Samantha Power’s first visit to Fiji.

The Agreement is a standard protocol established by the U.S. Government for countries hosting the USAID offices, globally.

The USAID Pacific Regional Office in Suva will serve the broader Pacific region including Kiribati, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

The USAID is one of the largest official aid agencies in the world and accounts for more than half of all US foreign assistance.