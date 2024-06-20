Dawson’s trial moved again

US national Bradley Dawson

The trial of US national Bradley Dawson, accused of killing his wife Christe Chan during their honeymoon in Yasawa, has been postponed until September.

This is due to defense counsel, Anil Prasad, falling ill, prompting the adjournment.

This marks the second rescheduling of the trial, as confirmed by the presiding judge.

Dawson stands accused of her murder, and the legal proceedings have been closely monitored since.

State lawyer Sheenal Swastika raised concerns regarding costs incurred by the prosecution, citing expenses related to witnesses traveling.

Swastika said the DPP reportedly paid $900 to cover travel expenses for four witnesses.

Furthermore, Dawson’s defense team has been reminded to account for logistical arrangements.

The matter has been adjourned to August 14th for PTC hearing.