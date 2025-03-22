Dawai welcomes court’s decision

Justice has prevailed.

These were the words of Ratu Asiveni Dawai, two days after the court ruled in his favour, following his challenge against the iTaukei Lands Appeal Tribunal regarding the Paramount Chiefly tittle of the Tui Nadi.

However, the matter itself has spanned over three decades.

The original plaintiff, Ratu Asiveni’s Father Ratu Isireli Dawai first initiated the case in 1994.

Thirty years later Ratu Asiveni witnessed the outcome of their perseverance as they welcomed the court’s decision- The iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission’s declaration of Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci as the rightful holder of the Tui Nadi title is irregular, invalid, and has no legal effect.

Principle lawyer Isireli Fa claims the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission has consistently overlooked the High Court’s directives.

“The High Court then gave directions on how the inquiry should be conducted in the future to ensure fairness and to ensure that everybody is heard properly.”

He adds that in 2007, the Court established specific guidelines for the Commission to follow when inquiring into the disputed title.

“Each party were to submit names of their nominee to sit on the commission, to the chairman of the Commission, who would then appoint them as commissioners. Also, the Commission, before it conducts the inquiry has to provide a terms of reference. What they will consider in the inquiry and what type of evidence should be provided. And there were a few other conditions.”

However, in 2011, these guidelines were disregarded when Ratu Sailosi Raimoqe Dawai was appointed as Tui Nadi.

After Ratu Raimoqe’s passing in 2016, the Commission again ignored the High Court’s decision and appointed the current Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci.

Fa also calls on government to hire experienced lawyers, particularly within iTaukei institutions, who are capable of handling sensitive traditional cases.

Ratu Asiveni also reaffirms that following this ruling the Vanua will now focus on healing trauma caused during the process and rebuilding trust.

The Vanua and the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission are expected to discuss the next steps regarding the chiefly title decision.

