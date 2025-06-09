Danford meets second born for the first time after Iraq deployment

James Danford with his family [Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

For James Danford, returning home from Iraq was more than the end of another peacekeeping mission, it was the first time he would meet his son.

The Namosi man joined the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in 2011 and was deployed this year as part of Fiji’s contingent under the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

This was his second peacekeeping mission, having previously served in the Golan Heights.

He left for Iraq in January, knowing his wife was pregnant at the time, also leaving behind his 11-month-old daughter.

Danford says being far from home, especially away from his wife and children, was one of the biggest challenges during deployment.

“Work was challenging, but calling home was a breather for me, it gave me relief.”

He adds that finally meeting his son after months away was an emotional moment.

“When I left, my wife was pregnant. This is the first time for me to see my son, now he is 10 months old.”

His wife, Maria Golea, says faith and family support helped her through the long months of separation.

“We always trusted God with our lives, and we had strong support from our families,”

The reunion comes as the RFMF marks the return of its personnel from Iraq, ending more than two decades of service in Baghdad.

