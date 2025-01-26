Cut kava consumption urges Radrodro

Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro has called on teachers and parents to reduce their consumption of kava to ensure they are better equipped to support students in their educational journey.

Speaking at the dedication church service for children and Ministry of Education officials today at the Centenary Church in Suva, Radrodro emphasizes the crucial role of parents and teachers in shaping children’s readiness for school, both spiritually and mentally.

“Children come to school with different needs and challenges. If teachers are not physically prepared to cater to them, it could result in negative outcomes. I remind students that hard work is the key to achieving their goals. There are no shortcuts to success.”

The education Minister highlights that a child’s preparedness is heavily influenced by the support they receive at home, urging parents to take their responsibilities seriously.

The minister also encouraged students to remain focused and work diligently, stressing that success can only be achieved through perseverance and determination.

Radrodro’s remarks serve as a reminder of the collective effort required from all stakeholders including parents, teachers, and students to foster a conducive learning environment and achieve academic excellence.