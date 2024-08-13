Crucial meeting underway in Nadi

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

South Pacific Senior Youth Officials have gathered in Nadi to discuss ways to address the challenges facing the youth of the region.

In his address at the welcome ceremony, Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Meli Nacuva said this meeting is crucial as it highlights the importance of collaboration and cooperation in finding solutions.

He encouraged the participants to make the most of their time in Fiji and to engage in meaningful discussions that will have a positive impact on Pacific youth.

Pacific Youth Council Chair Mahoney Mori expressed his appreciation to the committee for making the event historic, as young people are attending for the first time.



The meeting, which starts today, will be chaired by Nacuva.