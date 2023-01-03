Crop estimate for next year

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is expecting the cane crop estimate to increase for this year’s crushing season.

FSC Cane Improvement Manager, Kanda Sami Gounder says both the ratoon and newly planted cane are growing well.

Gounder says the weather has been good since last year’s cane harvesting season ended.

He says the occasional rain in cane belt areas since last October has helped the crops grow well as farmers were able to put fertilizer in the fields on time.