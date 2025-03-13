Woman to front court for alleged fraud

[File Photo]

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage and one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that in March 2023, the accused dishonestly obtained $3200 from the victim through an online bank transfer.

Police Investigation revealed that the victim had clicked a link on Facebook where his bank account was hacked, and the said money was automatically transferred to the accused’s bank account.

It is alleged that the accused then withdrew the said money and used it.

The matter was then reported at Namaka Police Station.

