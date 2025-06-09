Valelevu Police charge suspect over Nadera daylight burglary

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

Valelevu Police have charged a suspect believed to be involved in a daylight burglary at a residence in Nadera.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage and quickly circulated on social media, drawing public concern.

The accused has been formally charged with one count of burglary and is expected to be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

