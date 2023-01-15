Two suspects were arrested for involvement in sacrilege

[File Photo]

Police have arrested two 34-year-old suspects for their alleged involvement in two temple break-ins in Malolo and Solovi in Nadi.

While a 23-year-old man was yesterday questioned and released for his alleged involvement in two cases of sacrilege in the Lautoka area.

Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says the Western Division Taskforce is focused on arresting those involved in the sacrilege cases.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says they are following some leads and hope to make other arrests soon.