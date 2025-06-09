Police warn against fake messages requesting personal info

[File Photo]

Members of the public are urged to disregard any communication from a person or persons claiming to be a police officer that requests personal information, especially via messaging platforms.

Police have confirmed that officers will not contact individuals through Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Email, or any other messaging apps asking for sensitive details such as PIN numbers, One Time Passwords (OTP), or asking recipients to click on links or download attachments.

The public is advised to exercise caution and avoid clicking on links or downloading files from unknown numbers, even if the Police logo is used.

To verify any information or reports, members of the public can contact the National Police Command Centre on 9905 296.

