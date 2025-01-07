Man charged with murder to front court

[Source: File Photo]

A 38-year-old man from Vidogo Settlement, Vatuwaqa, and Suva has been charged with murder following the death of a 32-year-old manager on New Year’s Day.

He is facing one count of murder 2009.

The incident occurred after the victim joined the suspect and six others for a drinking party on New Year’s Eve.

Police say that around 10am on New Year’s Day, a fight broke out, during which the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, who was left motionless on the floor.

The suspect transported the victim to CWM Hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The suspect will appear in Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.