Man arrested for alleged online scam

A 38-year-old man from Nadi has been arrested for dishonestly obtaining $7,235 from five different victims through a mobile money transfer platform.

The accused is charged with six counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say investigations revealed that between September and December in 2023, the accused posted various company names on a social media platform along with different mobile numbers, advertising plywood, floor timber, and roofing iron.

Article continues after advertisement

Interested buyers sent deposits to his mobile numbers or personal bank account, but the accused failed to deliver the ordered goods.

The matter was reported to Lami, Totogo, Sigatoka, Nausori, and Tavua Police Stations.

The accused is currently in custody.