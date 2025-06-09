Five arrested as police seize marijuana

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police]

Five men have been arrested in Kadavu after police intercepted a fibreglass boat carrying large bags of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said the interception followed information about the transportation of the alleged illicit substances.

The arrested men were taken into custody along with the seized parcels, and investigations are ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji Police]

In separate cases, two men were charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and produced in court yesterday.

The first, a 35-year-old from Vuci Road, Nausori, was caught at Delainavesi road block on September 19 with white crystals that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The second, a 29-year-old from Nabua, was found with methamphetamine on the same day.

Acting ACP Vusonilawe said the successful operations highlight the importance of information sharing and commended the public for supporting the war on drugs.

He reiterated that police focus remains on green and white drugs and encouraged the public to continue reporting information through Crimestoppers on 919, directly to divisional commanders, or to him on 9904 905.

He confirmed that Operation Sasamaki continues across all five policing divisions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.