Duo charged for allegedly obtaining money by deception

Two men have been charged for separate cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception by the MPAISA Taskforce under the Fiji Police Force.

In the first case; on 21st May 2023, a 36-year-old man of Vatuwaqa is alleged to have obtained $447 from the victim after informing her that he had incorrectly sent his One Time Pin.

After receiving the OTP, he allegedly transferred the money from the victim to his account on the mobile money transfer platform.

In the second case; on 17th November 2023, a 36-year-old man from Korinivia is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $190 from the victim after he acquired a deposit for a car for hire that he falsely advertised on Facebook.

The two accused are alleged to have utilized the money for their own use.