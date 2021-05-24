No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th

Fiji will re-open its border to its travel partner countries from the 11th of next month.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who says that there will be no traditional quarantine requirement.

However, the Prime Minister says a different set of protocols have been put together for tourists, residents, and for those visiting friends as well as relatives.

Bainimarama says tourists from travel partner countries will have no quarantine requirements from November 11 onwards, ahead of our official opening on December 1st.

“International borders will re-open firstly to a list of travel partners which includes New Zealand, Australia, United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, The Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific island countries and territories. To come to Fiji, travelers must have spent at least 10-days in any of these places. This list isn’t fixed, countries can be added as they achieve widespread vaccination of their population.”

He adds these tourists will need to show proof of vaccination and test negative to the virus 72-hours before their departure.

Upon their arrival to Fiji, they will head straight to the hotel.

The Prime Minister highlighted these visitors will spend the first two days in Fiji on their hotel premises however, they won’t be locked inside the room.

A Rapid Diagnostic Test will be taken 40-hours after their arrival to grant them free movement in safe travel areas.

He says the government is currently drawing up borders of travel safe areas.

Bainimarama is urging hotel and tour operators to get a careFIJI commitment certified by a COVID-19 Risk Management Taskforce.

He adds Fiji will strictly enforce the no jab, no fly policy.

