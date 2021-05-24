Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel open for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 4:54 pm

Fiji will re-open its border to its travel partner countries from the 11th of next month.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who says that there will be no traditional quarantine requirement.

However, the Prime Minister says a different set of protocols have been put together for tourists, residents, and for those visiting friends as well as relatives.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says tourists from travel partner countries will have no quarantine requirements from November 11 onwards, ahead of our official opening on December 1st.

“International borders will re-open firstly to a list of travel partners which includes New Zealand, Australia, United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, The Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific island countries and territories. To come to Fiji, travelers must have spent at least 10-days in any of these places. This list isn’t fixed, countries can be added as they achieve widespread vaccination of their population.”

He adds these tourists will need to show proof of vaccination and test negative to the virus 72-hours before their departure.

Upon their arrival to Fiji, they will head straight to the hotel.

The Prime Minister highlighted these visitors will spend the first two days in Fiji on their hotel premises however, they won’t be locked inside the room.

A Rapid Diagnostic Test will be taken 40-hours after their arrival to grant them free movement in safe travel areas.

He says the government is currently drawing up borders of travel safe areas.

Bainimarama is urging hotel and tour operators to get a careFIJI commitment certified by a COVID-19 Risk Management Taskforce.

He adds Fiji will strictly enforce the no jab, no fly policy.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.