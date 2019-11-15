Home

FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:30 pm
FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning traders to refrain from misleading Fijians by selling items which claim to protect and cure COVID-19.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they strongly condemn any businesses that are preying on Fijians in such a manner.

Abraham stressed that this is especially heinous since, in this time of crisis, people need to be more considerate of each other than ever.

He says they have received complaints against a few businesses that were selling items such as face masks and medicine with claims that they protect them against the COVID-19 virus.

Abraham adds that these claims are misleading as these masks are not N-95 masks which are the only masks that offer any protection against COVID-19.

He says FCCC also stopped a trader who was selling juice, claiming it would stop COVID-19 and are monitoring all forms of misleading goods and services being sold.

Abraham says they are urging Fijians to refrain from believing everything they read online and stick to advisories given by the Ministry of Health and the Fijian Government.

