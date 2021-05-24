Curfew moved back by one hour

The 11 pm curfew has been moved back to 12 midnight effective from today as Fiji has reached the 90 percent full vaccination threshold.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says as of yesterday, 600,1401 or 97.1 percent have received their first dose and 556,322 or 90 percent Fijians are fully vaccinated.

He adds that we must not let our guard down with the easing of various restrictions, as the virus is still in our midst and everyone needs to exercise caution.

The public has been reminded that we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures of wearing masks appropriately, especially in indoor public spaces, covering our coughs and sneezes, washing our hands regularly with soap and water, or using a hand sanitiser and maintaining a safe physical distancing of 2 metres.

The Ministry has also expressed its appreciation to every Fijian for their support towards the vaccination program.