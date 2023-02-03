28 new COVID-19 cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of this figure, 11 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 12 cases in the Western Division and five cases in the Northern Division.

He says the national seven-day rolling average of cases as of January 29th is two daily cases.

Dr Fong while there are no hospital admissions as a direct cause of COVID-19, there are five hospital admissions who have tested as COVID positive but are admitted for other diseases.

The Permanent Secretary says 13 tests have been reported since Wednesday and the national seven-day average daily test positivity is 16.7 percent, which is above the World Health Organization recommendation of five percent.

Dr Fong says this indicates the ongoing community transmission in Fiji.