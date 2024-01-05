COVID-19 protective measures reinforced

The Ministry of Health says it has not diagnosed the COVID-19 JN.1 sub-variant as reported in other countries.

However, proactive measures are being taken to ensure that the public remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect themselves and those around them.

The Ministry says it has scaled up surveillance through EWARS syndromic surveillance system, and through laboratory investigations at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control and at major hospitals around the country.

It says testing kits have been distributed to the CDC labs in Nadi and Suva, and all Divisional Hospitals around the country to boost the testing for suspected COVID cases presenting at the hospitals.

The Ministry of Health also states that while cases of COVID-19 continue to be seen around the country to date, no rise in cases or admissions have been recorded.

Fijians have also been reminded to note that January is the start of the Flu season in the country and it is anticipated that there will be an increase in the number in cases from around the country in the months of January to March.

They have also been reminded to follow COVID-safe measures that will protect them from acquiring the disease, and suffering from severe COVID-19 disease.