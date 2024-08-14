Woman charged for alleged financial deception

Suva court [File Photo]

The Fiji Police MPAiSA taskforce will be producing a 35-year-old woman at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for her alleged involvement in two cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

In the first case, the accused is alleged to have on December 23rd last year obtained $220 from the victim who received a call stating he had won a lottery.

The accused had allegedly asked the victim to provide some personal information and his One Time Pin which he did.

The said amount was then transferred without the victim’s consent.

The matter was reported at the Nausori Police Station.

In the second case, the woman is alleged to have transferred $150 from the victim’s account on December 25th, 2023, without his consent.

The victim only discovered the amount missing when he saw a message stating that the transfer was successful.

The accused has been charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception in both cases.

The public is once again reminded to not share personal information, passwords, or OTPs with anyone.