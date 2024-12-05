Two remanded over supermarket robbery

Sosiveta Raura (left), Leone Lesumailepanoni in court today

Two men alleged to have been involved in the Alison Supermarket robbery in Laucala Beach on Monday have been remanded in custody by the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

51-year-old Sosiveta Raura and 43-year-old Leone Lesumailepanoni are charged with four counts each of robbery.

The two were arrested on Monday afternoon.

The matter was called before the Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele who has transferred the matter to the High Court in Suva.

The two indicated that they would hire private counsel.

The matter has been adjourned to next Friday.

Meanwhile, the third suspect was questioned and released by police.

Police had earlier confirmed that the suspects allegedly threatened supermarket staff with cane knives before fleeing with stolen goods and money in a taxi.

The taxi was located in Tacirua Heights an hour after the alleged incident.