Trial date set for Nadi 4.1 tonne drug bust accused

[File Photo]

The trial date for persons allegedly involved in the major 4.1 tonne drug bust in Nadi in December last year has been set.

The High Court in Lautoka has set the dates for trial from April 21st to May 23rd next year.

The accused persons in the case are Justin Ho, David Heritage, Louie Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Sakiusa Tuva, Keanie Mcpherson, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, and Viliame Colawaliku.

Article continues after advertisement

They are charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, eight counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and three counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The court has directed both the state and the defense to finalize pre-trial issues by 31 January 2025.

This Friday, the court will also deliver a ruling on the state’s application regarding the destruction of drugs.

The court is awaiting the filing of a destruction plan by the state in order to deliver the ruling. Bail has been extended to all accused persons except Cathy Tuirabe and Viliame Colawaliku, who are on bench warrants for absconding bail.

The ODPP says police are earnestly searching for the two accused persons.

The court has also imposed a curfew between 6 pm and 6 am as an additional bail condition against Justin Ho, Louie Logaivau, and Jale Aukerea.