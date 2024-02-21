Travel ban for student after sucker punch incident

The Nadi Magistrates Court has intervened decisively in response to an incident where a juvenile student assaulted a fellow scholar, leading to the imposition of a travel ban and the confiscation of the accused’s passport.

Caught on camera, the 15-year-old assailant was seen sucker punching his schoolmate, resulting in charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

In court, Magistrate Sherlyn Kiran issued a stern warning to the student emphasizing the importance of exemplary conduct, non-interference with witnesses, and strict adherence to legal boundaries.

However defense counsel Mun Sami Chetty argued that his client is a first offender, not a flight risk, has a stable residential address, and the willingness of his father to act as surety.

Despite these considerations, Magistrate Kiran upheld the severity of the offense, maintaining the travel ban and securing a bail bond of $500 for the juvenile offender.

The case will be recalled on March 13.