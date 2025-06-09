Temo denies recusal application in Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem trial

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has denied the recusal application made by the defense counsel of the former Attorney General and Former Supervisor of Elections this afternoon.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Mohamed Saneem had made an application through their counsels supported by affidavits, seeking the Chief Justice to recuse himself from presiding over the trial due to apprehensive bias and to protect the courts.

Defense counsel Devanesh Sharma informed the court this afternoon that this is not a personal matter between the Director of Public Prosecution and the court.

Article continues after advertisement

He even informed the court that the defense is ready for trial, but wanted to put the recusal application before the commencement of the trial.

Sharma told the court that Temo was a controversial figure during the Christopher Pryde case, as he had a robust view in that matter, and people’s opinion as to why the highest judge in the land is presiding on this particular case.

He also stated that in the Commission of Inquiry of the Fijian Independent Commission Against Corruption, in the opinion given by Sir Ashton Lewis, some were directed to the Temo and the Judicial Service Commission.

Justice Temo then interjected and stated that he is paid by the taxpayers of the country to work and fairly adjudicate matters and not to sit idly.

Temo stated that the opinion given by the COI commissioner is nothing more than just an opinion, and it is not a conviction of guilt.

The state counsels informed the court that they were flabbergasted because the application was made.

State Lawyer Nancy Tikoisuva countered that this application would bring disrepute to the office of the DPP and the Judiciary.

She also stated the suggested grounds of collusion between herself and the JSC were scandalous and malicious.

The Acting DPP questioned whether it was about apprehensive bias, and there was public concern on this matter. Why hasn’t the defense annexed any public statements.

Temo interjected, saying that this matter had been floating around in the Magistrates’ Court for two years, and it was his duty to give the accused persons a fair trial.

The Chief Justice, while rejecting the recusal, stated that a written reason will be given on notice after the trial.

The state informed the court that they need to polish up on their agreed fact and bundle of documents and they will be calling three witnesses to the stand tomorrow.

Tikoisuva stated that they hope to finish their case by next Tuesday.

The trial will begin proper tomorrow morning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.