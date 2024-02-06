Sigatoka murder trial adjourned

Nazmeen Nisha and Naushad Ali escorted by police [File]

The trial of a couple accused of murdering an 18-year-old student in Waiqali Settlement in Maro, Sigatoka, in 2022 has been adjourned until the 6th of next month.

The proceedings, which were scheduled to commence yesterday at the Lautoka High Court, faced a delay as the prosecutor encountered a family emergency that required immediate attention.

The announcement was made in court by defense lawyer Iqbal Khan who also relayed it to the presiding judge.

Nazmeen Nisha and Naushad Ali stand charged with one count of murder in connection with the tragic incident that unfolded on June 30th 2022.

According to reports, the victim was discovered lifeless outside his girlfriend’s residence.