Sayed-Khaiyum files complaint against Puleiwai

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has filed a criminal complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department against Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

Sayed-Khaiyum alleges potential violations of Sections 194(1)(h) and 190(e) of the Crimes Act, related to judicial proceedings and conspiracy to defeat justice and witness interference.

Puleiwai had stated that Sayed-Khaiyum should be cautious in his remarks, claiming interference during his tenure as Attorney General with FICAC.

Sayed-Khaiyum contends Puleiwai’s remarks aimed to tarnish his reputation as a legal practitioner and lodged a complaint regarding breaches of the Legal Practitioners Act.

He asserts Puleiwai’s statement compromises pending criminal charges against him and impairs his right to a fair trial.

Sayed-Khaiyum criticizes Puleiwai’s understanding of legal procedures and asserts her statement violates his constitutional rights.

He argues FICAC’s independence prohibits any external influence, contradicting recent claims by the current Attorney-General.

Police are yet to confirm receipt of the complaint.