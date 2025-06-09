Sacrilege accused to remain in custody

Samuela Tawase in court today.

The Suva Magistrates Court has ordered that 28-year-old Samuela Tawase, the man accused of vandalising the Samabula Shiv Mandir, remain in custody until his next mention early next month.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad issued the order this morning after confirming that the accused had been declared fit to stand trial following a recent psychiatric assessment.

Tawase faces charges over sacrilege, throwing stones, damaging property and escape from lawful custody following the vandalising incident in Samabula in July.

During the hearing, Tawase was produced from remand for the purpose of checking on his condition and readiness for trial, following his admission to St Giles for psychiatric evaluation.

The court confirmed that he had last appeared on October 3 with his psychiatric report advising the court that he was fit for trial.

Today, the court reviewed the accused’s right to legal counsel, noting that Tawase may either be assisted by the Legal Aid Commission or choose to represent himself.

Tawase will next appear on November 6, when the court is expected to confirm plea procedures and outline the path to trial.

