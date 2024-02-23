O'Connor and Whippy front court

Former Chair John O’Connor (left), Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy in court this afternoon

Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy and National Fire Authority’s former Board Chair John O’Connor appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

This matter is in relation to a fire at Carpenters Fiji property, MH warehouse in Walubay in 2018.

O’Connor is charged with one count of abuse of office while Whippy is charged with one count of counselling for the omission of the offense.

It is alleged between 1st January and 28th September 2018, O’Connor whilst being employed in the Civil Service as the Chair of the National Fire Authority Board, in abuse of the authority of his office, did an arbitrary act, namely directing the officers of the NFA to amend the findings in their 30th April 2018 fire investigation report, for the fire that occurred on the April 8th, 2018 at the MH Warehouse located at Walu Bay, which was an act prejudicial to the rights of the NFA for the purposes of gain.

It is alleged that Whippy counselled O’Connor for the commission of the offense.

The two elected for Magistrates Court trial.

The two have been released on $10,000 bail bond with two sureties in the same sum.

A stop departure has also been issued.

They have been ordered not to reoffend while on bail and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to the 27th of next month.