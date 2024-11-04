Man to front court for alleged murder in Rabi

A 25-year-old man has been charged for the murder of a 27-year-old man on Rabi Island.

Police say the alleged incident occurred on the 20th of last month.

It’s alleged the accused assaulted the victim during an argument resulting in his death.

Upon the completion of the investigation, advice was sought from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, following which the charge of murder was sanctioned.

The accused will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today.