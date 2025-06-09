Man remanded in drug case involving police officers

A 37-year-old man has been further remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court in a drug case involving police officers.

Eroni Kitanamati appeared before Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola and is charged with unlawful importation of 4.7 kg of illicit liquids.

The alleged incident occurred between September 11 and 12 in relation to the case where two police officers were also charged.

Magistrate Waqaivolavola has directed the Defence counsel to file a notice of motion on Kitanamati’s bail review application by October 22 and the State to reply by October 24.

The hearing in Kitanamati’s review on bail application will commence October 27.

