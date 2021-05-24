Home

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 15, 2022 10:47 am

A man who raped his stepdaughter has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

The 46-year-old sexually assaulted and raped his stepdaughter between 2017 and 2019.

He was convicted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

While delivering the sentence this morning, High Court Judge Daniel Goundar stated the victim reported the sexual abuse case to her teachers when she turned 18 in 2020.

Justice Goundar says the man was in a position of special trust as the victim’s stepfather. He adds the man created an environment of helplessness and also instilled fear in the mind of the victim regarding the repercussions of reporting abuse.

Justice Goundar said when the first incident of sexual assault was not reported, the abuse was repeated in the form of rape.

The High Court Judge also highlighted the victim’s mother had turned a blind eye to the abuse when she complained to her in 2019.

An interim domestic violence restraining order with standard no contact and non-molestation conditions have been issued against the man.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years behind bars.

 

