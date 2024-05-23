Man charged with alleged financial deception

A 29-year-old man has been charged with allegedly dishonestly obtaining $250 via a mobile money transfer app.

The accused, who is residing in Davuilevu, Nausori has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

The accused is alleged to have, on the 16th day of March 2024, received $250 for the hire of a rental car, as per an advertisement posted on Facebook, but failed to deliver the said service.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.