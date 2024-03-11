Former SoE to be produced in court

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [File Photo]

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem will be produced in Suva magistrate’s court today.

Saneem has been held in custody at the Totogo Police Station since Friday following the sanction of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is alleged that Saneem asked for and obtained a corrupt benefit for himself without lawful authority while he was employed as the Supervisor of Elections.

Upon the completion of the questioning phase on Friday, Saneem was officially charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that between the 1st day of June 2022 and the 31st day of July 2022, at Suva in the Central Division, whilst being employed as a public official as the Supervisor of Elections of the Republic of Fiji, without lawful authority and reasonable excuse, he asked for and obtained a benefit for himself, that is, the approval and payment of deductible tax relief of more than $50,000 on his back pay from a senior government official.

It is further alleged that the receipt, or expectation of the receipt, of the benefit would influence the accused in the exercise of his official duties as the then Supervisor of Elections.