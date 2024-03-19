DPP requests for expedited trial for trio

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Health Minister Neil Prakash Sharma

The DPP lawyer in the case involving FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Prakash Sharma has called for a speedy trial date.

Laisani Tavoko pressed for a swift trial suggesting it be scheduled for May of this year.

However, Magistrate Namrata Mishra clarified that she would not oversee the substantive matter as Chief Magistrate Waleen George will be responsible for it.

Sharma faces charges of two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust while Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office and Sayed-Khaiyum with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstruction of justice.

The allegations suggest non-compliance with statutory requirements for tenders outlined in the 2010 Procurement Regulation.

Representing Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum are Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Wylie Clarke appered on behalf of Sharma.

The case has been adjourned until April 9.

